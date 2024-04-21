Several activists joins TDP in Vijayawada

In a significant development in Nandigama, Vijayawada, in presence of NDA MP candidate Kesineni Shivanath and MLA candidate Tangirala Soumya, several activists joined the Telugu Desam Party, along with many others. The event saw a large number of trailers and family members also joining the party under the Tailors Association in Nandigama. Additionally, Chandralapadu Mandal Congress President Dharma Rao and several others have also joined the Telugu Desam Party.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivanad expressed confidence in Soumya winning the Nandigama constituency with a majority of 30 to 40 thousand votes. He highlighted the increasing number of people leaving the YSR Party to join Telugu Desam Party, emphasizing their commitment to the development of the state. Shivanad also predicted that the ongoing trend of people joining the party would have a significant impact on the opposition.



On the other hand, Soumya reiterated the certainty of Telugu Desam Party's victory in Nandigama and expressed gratitude to party chief Chandrababu Naidu. She called for a strong showing of support during her nomination on the 22nd of this month. With the support of new members and the party's leadership, Telugu Desam Party seems poised for success in the upcoming elections.

