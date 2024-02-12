Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh witnessed several new members joining the party. State President Daggubati Purandeshwari, along with Prakasam District President PV Siva Reddy, welcomed and adorned these new members with the party's scarf.

At a special meeting held in Vijayawada, several prominent individuals joined the BJP. This included Ramachandra Reddy, a businessman from the Reddy community, Kavuri Vasu, a businessman from the Kamma community, Batthina Subbarao, a well-known lawyer from the Balija community, and Sheikh Khadaravalli Shafi, a businessman from the Muslim community.

Purandeshwari expressed her happiness at the growing number of people from different social groups who are joining the party. She credited this to the various schemes implemented by the BJP, as well as the need to inform the public about the government's actions under the anarchic rule of the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party).

The newly joined members praised the Modi-led central government for its initiatives, such as the abolishment of triple talaq and the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas program, which has benefited the Muslim minority community on a large scale. They also highlighted the BJP's commitment to providing social justice and the provision of a 10 percent reservation. These representatives pledged their support to the BJP and expressed their intention to strengthen the party.

Both Purandeshwari and PV Shiva Reddy assured their dedication in working towards the party's victory in the upcoming general elections.