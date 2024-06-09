Several dignitaries pay tributes to Ramoji Rao

Tirupati : SriCity Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Eenadu Group. He extended heartfelt condolences to Rao's family, friends and the entire Eenadu team.

“Ramoji Rao was an exceptional visionary and a man on a mission. He revolutionised print and electronic media, profoundly impacting readership and viewership. His dedication to fearless journalism, integrity and innovation served as a beacon for many. I am grateful for the support provided by Eenadu newspaper and ETV in narrating Sri City’s growth story, aiding our efforts to establish a premier business destination. His departure leaves a deeply felt void, and I pray for his soul's tranquil repose," Dr Sannareddy stated.

In Hyderabad, Tirupati MLA-elect Arani Srinivasulu paid tribute to Ramoji Rao, stating that his passing creates a significant void in Telugu media. He acknowledged Rao’s indelible mark on the film industry and extended condolences to his family.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav offered floral tributes to Rao's portrait in the city, recalling his vast contributions to media, chit funds and the film industry. Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu, BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, K. Ajay Kumar, TDP leaders Vuka Vijaya Kumar, C Manoharachari, Yashwanth Reddy, Amudala Tulasidas and others also expressed their condolences.

Former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma, TDP Tirupati city president China Babu, and D Bhaskar Yadav paid homage, remembering Rao’s contributions. Chittoor MP-elect Daggumalla Prasada Rao offered tributes at AP Bhavan in New Delhi, expressing grief over the loss of a media icon. Palamaner MLA-elect N Amarnath Reddy also mourned Rao's death.

Expressing shock at Ramoji’s sudden demise, former Congress MP Chinta Mohan described Ramoji Rao as a role model for future journalists not only in Telugu states but across India.