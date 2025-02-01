Several injured after two private buses and a lorry collides in Gadwal district

A serious road accident occurred on Saturday morning near the Pulluru Toll Plaza in the Undavalli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The incident involved two private travel buses colliding with a lorry in a series of unfortunate collisions.

Initial reports indicate that the lorry carrying stone was making a U-turn when it struck a travels bus traveling from Hyderabad to Kadapa. The situation escalated as another bus from behind, belonging to Kaveri Travels and en route from Hyderabad to Tirupati, collided with the initial accident scene.

Emergency responders have reported that 40 passengers aboard Travels bus sustained injuries, with four individuals suffering serious injuries. The bus driver is among the critically injured, having suffered a broken leg during the crash.

All the injured have been transported to the Kurnool Government Hospital for immediate medical attention. Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations and manage the aftermath of the accident.