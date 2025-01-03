Several injured in couple of road accidents in Markapuram and Narasapuram

A series of road accidents in Andhra Pradesh has left several individuals injured, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding road safety in the region.

In Markapuram, chaos erupted at the Mina Mosque when a private school bus lost control while reversing at high speed. The bus crashed into parked two-wheelers, severely injuring two riders. Emergency services rushed the victims to the Markapuram Area Hospital for urgent medical attention. Disturbingly, the driver reportedly abandoned the bus, leaving the students inside, and fled the scene. Local police were quick to respond, registering a case and initiating an investigation. Authorities suspect that driver negligence contributed to the incident, and search operations for the fugitive driver are currently underway.

In another incident on the national highway in Bhimadolu mandal, Eluru district, a car collided with a lorry in the early hours of Friday. Four individuals traveling in the car sustained injuries, with one reported to be in critical condition. They were promptly transported to a hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, which occurred while the vehicle was en route from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, in Narasapuram, West Godavari district, an auto-rickshaw transporting school children overturned on Mogalthuru Road at Ballakattu. Five children suffered minor injuries and received medical care at a nearby hospital. The police have also registered a case in this incident and begun their own investigation.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of road safety measures to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.