  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Several teachers selected from Tirupati for Best Teacher Awards

Highlights

Tirupati: Several teachers from Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been selected for the State government’s Best Teacher Awards, which will be...

Tirupati: Several teachers from Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been selected for the State government’s Best Teacher Awards, which will be presented in Vijayawada on Friday evening.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources N Lokesh will confer the honours.

In the Higher Education category, five professors from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) — Prof Venkatakrishna, Prof Y S Sharada, Prof Jothsna, Prof Aruna, and Prof Ramya Kuber — will be receiving the awards. From Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), six faculty members — Prof Tirumala Ramashri, Prof M Balaji, Prof P Akhila Swathanthra, Prof T Vijaya, Prof Ch V Subba Rao, and Prof T Chandra Sekhariah — have been selected, along with Prof D Subrahmanyam of SV Agricultural College.

In the School Education category, three teachers from Tirupati district — K Balasubrahmanyam (Thottambedu mandal), S Ramakrishna and Dr N Subramanya Sharma (both from Srikalahasti mandal) — will be honoured. From Chittoor district, C Hemalatha and Nauzia (both from Punganur), and S Noushad Ali (Gudipala mandal) have also been selected. Dr C Bhuvaneswari Devi of Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College was also selected for the best teacher award.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick