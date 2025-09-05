Live
Several teachers selected from Tirupati for Best Teacher Awards
Tirupati: Several teachers from Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been selected for the State government’s Best Teacher Awards, which will be presented in Vijayawada on Friday evening.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources N Lokesh will confer the honours.
In the Higher Education category, five professors from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) — Prof Venkatakrishna, Prof Y S Sharada, Prof Jothsna, Prof Aruna, and Prof Ramya Kuber — will be receiving the awards. From Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), six faculty members — Prof Tirumala Ramashri, Prof M Balaji, Prof P Akhila Swathanthra, Prof T Vijaya, Prof Ch V Subba Rao, and Prof T Chandra Sekhariah — have been selected, along with Prof D Subrahmanyam of SV Agricultural College.
In the School Education category, three teachers from Tirupati district — K Balasubrahmanyam (Thottambedu mandal), S Ramakrishna and Dr N Subramanya Sharma (both from Srikalahasti mandal) — will be honoured. From Chittoor district, C Hemalatha and Nauzia (both from Punganur), and S Noushad Ali (Gudipala mandal) have also been selected. Dr C Bhuvaneswari Devi of Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College was also selected for the best teacher award.