Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division due to maintenance works

The railway officials in the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway have announced that there will be significant changes to train schedules due to maintenance work. Some trains have been completely cancelled, while others have been partially cancelled or diverted.

The following trains have been totally canceled:



- Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam (22702/222701) on the 19th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, and 27th of this month.

- Guntur-Visakhapatnam (17239) from the 19th to the 28th of this month.

- Visakhapatnam-Guntur (17240) from the 20th to the 29th of this month.

- Bitragunta-Vijayawada (07977/07978) from the 19th to the 28th of this month.

- Bitragunta-Chennai Central (17237/17238) from the 22nd to the 26th of this month.

The following trains have been partially canceled:



- Machilipatnam – Vijayawada (07896/07769)

- Narsapur – Vijayawada (07863/07866)

- Machilipatnam – Vijayawada (07770)

- Vijayawada – Bhimavaram Junction (07283)

- Machilipatnam – Vijayawada (07870)

- Vijayawada – Narsapur

These trains will be partially canceled from the 15th to the 28th of this month. Additionally, train 078661 between Ramavarappadu and Vijayawada on both routes will also be partially canceled.



Several trains have been diverted as well, including:



- Ernakulam-Patna (22643) on the 15th and 22nd of this month.

- Bhavnagar-Kakinada Town (12756) on the 20th and 29th of this month.

- Bangalore Guwahati (12509) on the 17th, 19th, 24th, and 26th of this month.

- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Bhubaneswar (11019) on the 20th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, and 27th of this month.

- Dhanbad-Alleppey (13351) from the 15th to the 28th of this month.

- Tata-Yeswantpur (18111) on the 18th and 25th of this month.

- Jasidih-Tambaram (12376) on the 17th and 24th of this month.

- Hathia-Ernakulam (22837) on the 15th and 22nd of this month.

- Hathia–Bangalore (18637) on the 15th, 24th, and 27th of this month.

- Hathia–Bangalore (12835) on the 16th, 21st, 23rd, and 28th of this month.

- Tata-Bangalore (12889) on the 19th and 26th of this month.

These trains will follow a different route via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, and Nidadavolu. Passengers are advised to check the revised schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.



