Several trains running through Vijayawada cancelled and others diverted
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division PRO Nusrat Mandrupakkar said on Thursday that due to the ongoing maintenance work in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, many trains have been fully and partially cancelled and some trains have been diverted.
According to the information revealed by DRM Vijayawada, Kakinada Town–Visakha (17267/17268), Guntur–Rayagada (17243), Vijayawada–Tenali (07279/07575), Vijayawada–Ongole (07461/07576), Vijayawada–Guduru (07500/ 07458), Bitragunta–Vijayawada (07977/07978), Rajahmundry–Visakha (07466/07467), Machilipatnam–Visakha (17219), Guntur–Visakha (17239) were cancelled from 14–20 while Visakha–Machilipatnam (17220), Rayagada–Guntur ( 17244), Vijayawada-Visakha (22702/22701), Visakha-Guntur (17240) on 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, Bitragunta-Chennai Central (17237/17238) from 13th-17th of this month respectively.
While the trains Machilipatnam–Vijayawada (07896/07769), Narsapur–Vijayawada (07863), Vijayawada–Machilipatnam (07866/07770), Vijayawada–Bhimavaram (07283), Machilipatnam–Vijayawada (07870) were partially cancelled from 13–19 nad Narsapur (07861) between Vijayawada – Rayanapadu also cancelled partially.
On the other hand, the trains Earnakulam-Patna (22643), Bhavnagar-Kakinada Port (12756), Bengaluru-Guwahati (12509), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal-Bhubaneshwar (11019) trains were diverted.