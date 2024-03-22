Several youth joins in TDP in Srikalahasti town

In a significant development, a massive number of leaders and members from the 4th Ward of Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The leaders, including YCP Leaders, Youth Cluster Minnal Ravi, State Secretary Dasaradachari, and Unit Subbaiah, made the switch to TDP along with a group of around 100 people.

Notably, Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, the joint candidate of the Srikalahasti Constituency from TDP-Janasena-BJP, was welcomed into the party by being draped in a party scarf. The event saw a total of 20 individuals, including Sai, Madhu, Pandu, and others, taking the TDP oath in a show of support for the party.

The program was attended by prominent figures such as Rambabu, Ramurthy, Mani, and Srinu, among others, marking a significant boost for the TDP in the region. This influx of new members is expected to strengthen the party's presence and influence in Srikalahasti town.