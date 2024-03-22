Live
- BJP's Tejasvi Surya readies for repeat win in Bengaluru South, Cong hopes on Sowmya Reddy's challenge
- Global experts laud India’s roadmap for big push to Green Hydrogen
- Petition filed in Delhi HC demanding removal of Kejriwal from the post of CM
- No role of Centre in arrest of CM Kejriwal: Pralhad Joshi
- Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi
- Top 10 destinations for a traditional and spiritual Holi experience
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy rubbishes false propaganda by opposition in Visakha Drugs Case
- IPL 2024: 'Good luck my biscuit', De Villiers wishes Kohli ahead of tournament opener
- Zell Education Signs MoU with UPES for Finance and Accounting Career Advancement
- Social media replaces traditional poll advertisement methods
Just In
Several youth joins in TDP in Srikalahasti town
In a significant development, a massive number of leaders and members from the 4th Ward of Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In a significant development, a massive number of leaders and members from the 4th Ward of Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The leaders, including YCP Leaders, Youth Cluster Minnal Ravi, State Secretary Dasaradachari, and Unit Subbaiah, made the switch to TDP along with a group of around 100 people.
Notably, Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, the joint candidate of the Srikalahasti Constituency from TDP-Janasena-BJP, was welcomed into the party by being draped in a party scarf. The event saw a total of 20 individuals, including Sai, Madhu, Pandu, and others, taking the TDP oath in a show of support for the party.
The program was attended by prominent figures such as Rambabu, Ramurthy, Mani, and Srinu, among others, marking a significant boost for the TDP in the region. This influx of new members is expected to strengthen the party's presence and influence in Srikalahasti town.