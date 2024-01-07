Live
Just In
Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Kadiri
The residents of about 50 families belonging to the YCP party from the Kothapalli panchayat in the Aparapalli, Bhatapalli, and Harijanavada areas of Kadiri Constituency in Nambalapulu Kunta Mandal have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Led by the village sarpanch Sriramulu of P. Kottapalli, these families officially joined the TDP at the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad. The joining ceremony was attended by several party members and leaders, including Venkataswamy Reddy (9th ward member from P. Kothapalli), A. Lava Kumar Reddy, R. Venkatrami Reddy, K. Sudhakar Reddy, Piran Saab, Siddappa, Bhaskara, Shivayya, Bala Reddy, K. Nagaraju, Sriramulu, P. Suri, Anand, K. Anjaneyulu, Suri, Surender Reddy, D. Govind, M. Reddappa, and Ganganna, among others.
The MLA candidate of the Kadiri Telugu Desam Party, Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad garu, welcomed the new members by presenting them with party scarves. Other prominent participants in the event included Mandal convener Chandrasekhar Naidu, KP Anjanappa Naidu (ex-ZPTC), Vankamaddi Narasimhulu (ex-Sarpanch), K. Ramanareddy (ex-MPTC), Balireddy (ward member), M. Adinarayana (ward member), D. Narasimhulu (ward member), and P. Shankara (ward member).