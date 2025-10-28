Severe Cyclone Montha Intensifies: Red Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Montha is steadily gaining strength as it approaches the coast, having recently intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. In light of the developing situation, authorities have issued a red alert for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Currently located over the west-central Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Montha is tracking north-northwest at a speed of 12 km per hour. As of now, it is approximately 160 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 240 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 320 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam. Additionally, the cyclone is situated 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

Meteorological Department officials predict that the storm is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, later this evening or tonight. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach between 90-100 kilometres per hour, with a maximum gust of 110 kilometres per hour at the time of coastal impact.