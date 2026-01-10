Severe cyclonic system forms in southwest Bay of Bengal

Vijayawada: AP State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said a severe cyclonic system is currently centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Due to its impact, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts on Saturday and Sunday.

The Authority also said light rainfall is likely in Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema districts.

According to officials, the severe cyclonic system is expected to cross the northern Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna by Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain cautious and follow updates issued by the authorities.