Just In
Severe depression to turn cyclone tomorrow, rain alert issued to AP
As the depression continues to gather strength in the Bay of Bengal, weather experts have reported that the cyclone is currently centered 700 km southeast of Paradip, 750 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, and 730 km southeast of Khepupara. The system is projected to move west-northwestward, intensifying into a cyclonic storm over East Central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, Wednesday.
By the 24th of this month, the cyclone is expected to reach severe Cyclone status and make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on the night of the 24th or the morning of the 25th. Meteorological reports indicate that wind speeds could reach between 100 to 110 kilometers per hour as the storm approaches the coast, generating strong gales with winds of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour along the shoreline.
In light of these developments, the Meteorological Department has issued a stern warning to fishermen, advising them to refrain from venturing out to sea. Fishermen who are already out at sea are urged to return to shore immediately. Additionally, number one danger warnings have been initiated at all ports across the state.
The ongoing storm is expected to bring moderate rainfall to the region over the next three days, with the possibility of heavy rains in certain areas, particularly in north Coastal Andhra. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant and prepared as the severe weather event progresses.