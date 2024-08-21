Severe Rain Causes Flooding in Srisailam and Surrounding Areas

Srisailam experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning overnight, with downpours continuing into the morning hours. The intense rain led to significant flooding in the Kothapeta area, where water inundated homes and posed challenges for residents throughout the night. Local shoppers also faced difficulties as the Nandi Circle shopping complex was similarly affected by the excessive rainfall, leaving many confined to hostels and unable to navigate the flooded streets.

Furthermore, the Tungabhadra Reservoir in Kurnool district is currently grappling with rising water levels. The reservoir's full capacity stands at 1,633 feet, but the current level has reached 1,625.70 feet. Officials reported an inflow of 36,370 cusecs and an outflow of 8,658 cusecs. With a total storage capacity of 105.788 TMCs, the reservoir's current water storage level is at 78.803 TMCs.

In addition, the Gajuladinne project in the same district is also witnessing flooding, with an inflow of 30,000 cusecs recorded and an estimated 2 TMC of flood water currently reaching the project site. Residents and officials are monitoring the situation closely as the risk of further flooding persists amid ongoing rain conditions.