SGB inaugurates new head office in Chittoor
District Collector K Sumit Kumar and Indian Bank ED Shiv Bajrang Singh inaugurating Saptagiri Grameena Bank head office building in Chittoor on Thursday

Chittoor: The Head Office own building of Saptagiri Grameena Bank (SGB) was inaugurated by district Collector K Sumit Kumar and Indian Bank Ex-ecutive Director Shiv Bajrang Singh at a grand ceremony in Chittoor on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, SGB Chairman ASN Prasad highlighted the bank’s commitment to contributing to the development of Chittoor district. “To enhance our operations and better serve our customers, we have constructed a state-of-the-art head office spanning 25000 square feet across three floors. This marks a significant milestone for us, as the bank previously operated without its own building”, he said.

The new head office aims to provide improved services to account holders and reflects the aspirations of the bank’s officials and staff. Prasad added that the bank currently operates over 100 branches across the district and reiterated its dedication to fostering the dis-trict’s growth. On this occasion, he extended New Year greetings to all the bank’s customers.

Indian Bank General Manager V Chandrasekaran, Saptagiri Grameena Bank General Manager D Prabhakaran, Assistant General Manager Ramakrishna and other bank officials and staff were present.

