Live
- Akshara helps students develop reading habit
- UoH invites applications for MBA courses
- Man held with cocaine, MDMA worth `8 lakh
- Grand New Year Celebrations at Integrated District Office Complex
- Comprehensive Education Mission Employees Continue Indefinite Strike with Unique Protest
- Experts of Buddhism visit Nagarjunakonda Museum
- DK chief Veeramani to inaugurate 12th World Atheist Conference
- Under PM Modi’s leadership, Khadi, Village Industries has become a movement
- Rachakonda police prohibits assembly of 5 or more near test centres
- Two from Rajasthan held for cyber fraud
Just In
SGB inaugurates new head office in Chittoor
The Head Office own building of Saptagiri Grameena Bank (SGB) was inaugurated by district Collector K Sumit Kumar and Indian Bank Ex-ecutive Director Shiv Bajrang Singh at a grand ceremony in Chittoor on Thursday.
Chittoor: The Head Office own building of Saptagiri Grameena Bank (SGB) was inaugurated by district Collector K Sumit Kumar and Indian Bank Ex-ecutive Director Shiv Bajrang Singh at a grand ceremony in Chittoor on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, SGB Chairman ASN Prasad highlighted the bank’s commitment to contributing to the development of Chittoor district. “To enhance our operations and better serve our customers, we have constructed a state-of-the-art head office spanning 25000 square feet across three floors. This marks a significant milestone for us, as the bank previously operated without its own building”, he said.
The new head office aims to provide improved services to account holders and reflects the aspirations of the bank’s officials and staff. Prasad added that the bank currently operates over 100 branches across the district and reiterated its dedication to fostering the dis-trict’s growth. On this occasion, he extended New Year greetings to all the bank’s customers.
Indian Bank General Manager V Chandrasekaran, Saptagiri Grameena Bank General Manager D Prabhakaran, Assistant General Manager Ramakrishna and other bank officials and staff were present.