SGF inter-district wrestling tourney begins

Vijayawada: Inspector of Physical Education (IPE) Dr Sk Mahaboob Bhasha said that students who excel in sports along with academics have the opportunity to secure government jobs without any written test. He cited the recent Mega DSC 2025 recruitment as an example, in which 421 outstanding sports persons who wonmedals at national and international levels were appointed as teachers directly based on their sports achievements. The School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) has initiated the Under-14 and Under-17 Inter-District Wrestling Competitions for both boys and girls. This three-day event is being held at Zilla Parishad High School in Nunna, organised by the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

Approximately 750 participants, including wrestlers, coaches, and team managers from various districts across the state, are taking part in the tournament. Dr Mahaboob Bhasha inaugurated the Inter-District School Games Wrestling Tournament by lighting the lamp. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhasha advised students to take sports seriously from the school level and strive for excellence, as the state government is giving high priority to athletes’ development and welfare. He said that under the leadership of Minister for Human Resources and IT Nara Lokesh, the government has enhanced the standards of school-level sports and is providing necessary facilities to players competing at state and national levels. He appreciated the organisers for installing LED screens at the venue, noting that such an arrangement is rare in school-level competitions anywhere in the country. Additionally, he commended that matches are being conducted on the international standard mats.

The event was presided over by ZP High School, Nunna Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, and Tournament Observer Chitikina Ramesh, Nunna PACS President Kalakoti Srinivasa Reddy, SMC Chairman Gaddam Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Wrestling Association President G Bhushanam, Technical in-charge S Anand, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Wrestling Coach K Manohar, SGF NTR District Secretary T Srilatha, High School First Assistant Gopinadh, PD T Vijaya Varma, and severalofficials and coaches participated.