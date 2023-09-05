Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanatara offer prayers in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, popular actress ShahrukhShahrukhShahrukh on Tuesday offered prayers in Tirumala temple .

The two film stars along with their family participated in the Suprabhatham seva, a predawn ritual performed to the Lord after the shrine was opened early in the morning.

Sources said the two visited the world famous Hindu shrine ahead of their film Jawan release, to seek the divine blessings Lord Venkateswara for its success.

Sharuk wife Gowri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and daughter Nayantara spouse Vignesh Shivan were accompanied them.















