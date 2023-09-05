Live
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
- Tirupati: SPMVV partners with TeamLease EdTech to bridge skill gap
- Education Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister inaugurate classrooms
- Teacher's Day
Just In
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanatara offer prayers in Tirumala temple
Highlights
Bollywood superstar Sharukh Khan, popular actress Nayantara on Tuesday offered prayers in Tirumala temple
Tirumala: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, popular actress ShahrukhShahrukhShahrukh on Tuesday offered prayers in Tirumala temple .
The two film stars along with their family participated in the Suprabhatham seva, a predawn ritual performed to the Lord after the shrine was opened early in the morning.
Sources said the two visited the world famous Hindu shrine ahead of their film Jawan release, to seek the divine blessings Lord Venkateswara for its success.
Sharuk wife Gowri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and daughter Nayantara spouse Vignesh Shivan were accompanied them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS