Shaheed Diwas padayatra held in Anantapur

Anantapur: A Shaheed Diwas padyatra was organised in Anantapur on Monday to commemorate the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, inspiring youth to uphold patriotism and national values.

The programme was jointly conducted by MYBharat Anantapur under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in coordination with Pragathi Padham Youth Association and NSS, SSBN College.

Educationalist K Nirmalamma, MYBharat Youth Icon and National Youth Awardee Bisathi Bharath, Programme in-charge GG Sreenivasulu, President of India Awardee Kuruba Jaya Maruthi, and NSS Programme Officers Dr Bhargavi and Baba flagged off the padyatra at SSBN College, which proceeded through Saptagiri Circle to Court Road, with students and youth participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Bisathi Bharath said Shaheed Diwas serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev for India’s freedom. He emphasised that safeguarding the nation and its values is the responsibility of every citizen.

He added that such initiatives align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to channel youth energy towards nation-building.