'Share suggestions to make city plastic-free, win prizes'

Visakhapatnam : Emphasising the need to put an end to plastic use, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha sought suggestions and feedback in varied forms to enforce plastic ban effectively.

At a meeting held here on Friday, he sought the feedback of the media personnel and others to discourage people from using plastic in varied ways.

Jute and cloth bags will be given away free of cost for the employees who are keen on shunning plastic bags and covers, the Commissioner said. "The focus is more on encouraging people to participate in maintaining the city plastic-free rather than imposing penalties for violating the norm," Dr Lakshmisha clarified.

The Commissioner appealed to the people to come up with innovative ideas to promote the campaign intensively. The ideas thus shared can be in any form such as songs, slogans, metaphors, plays, essays, stories, drawings on plastic ban. They can be sent to WhatsApp No: 9666909192 or mail to [email protected] Gifts will also be given to the best suggestions forwarded. Laying emphasis on eco-friendly plates and containers, the Commissioner mentioned that people can get creative, be participative in the plastic ban and win prizes.

As a part of the massive awareness campaign against plastic menace, the Commissioner organised a programme at Subbalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam, involving businessmen, vendors, shopkeepers, farmers and consumers. He told them to look for alternatives for plastic covers and extend support in making the city plastic-free.