Sharmila calls on Sunitha Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila on Monday called on her cousin Y S Sunitha Reddy amid speculation that she will be joining the Congress Party.

On her first visit to home district YSR after taking charge as the president of APCC, Sharmila met Sunitha Reddy. During the meeting that lasted for two hours, they discussed various issues.

After the meeting, they together went to the tomb of Sharmila’s father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Sunitha Reddy is the daughter of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered a few weeks before the 2019 elections. She has been fighting a legal battle to get justice in the case in which some family members have also been named as accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The meeting assumed significance amid reports that Sunitha Reddy is keen to join the Congress Party.

Sunitha is reported to be planning to politically take on the relatives named in her father’s murder case. Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy of YSRCP and his father Y S Bhaskar Reddy were named as accused in the case. Bhaskar Reddy was recently released on bail but Sunitha has challenged the bail in the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that Sharmila had last year stated that Vivekananda Reddy was not murdered for his property as he had already written the entire property in the name of his daughter.