Sharmila congratulates ‘Young India Ke Bol’ winners

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy congratulated the Congress party Santhanuthalapadu coordinator Palaparti Vijesh Raj, and Youth Congress leader from Srikakulam district Peddada Chandrashekhar Azad, who emerged as winners in the ‘Young India Ke Bol’, a national-level debate and speech competition organized by the Indian Youth Congress in Patna recently.

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy congratulated the Congress party Santhanuthalapadu coordinator Palaparti Vijesh Raj, and Youth Congress leader from Srikakulam district Peddada Chandrashekhar Azad, who emerged as winners in the ‘Young India Ke Bol’, a national-level debate and speech competition organized by the Indian Youth Congress in Patna recently. During a ceremony at the state Congress party office in Vijayawada on Friday, Sharmila advised the winners to make good use of the training classes to be provided in Delhi and to actively work towards bringing the party’s principles closer to the people.

Vijesh Raj expressed his gratitude to Sharmila Reddy, Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress in-charge and IYC Joint secretary Mamata Nagireddy, and Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress president Lakkaraju Ramarao for recognizing their skills and entrusting them with responsibilities.

