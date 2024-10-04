Sharmila hailed for intervening in VSP issue

Ongole: The general secretary of APCC and Prakasam DCC in-charge Gowthu Sathyendra Babu participated in a DCC meeting along with DCC president Shaik Saida in Ongole on Thursday. Speaking a press meet, Sathyendra Babu expressed that the Congress party has regained its past glory with the arrival of YS Sharmila as the APCC chief.

He said that under Sharmila’s leadership, every party member from the grassroots level will work like a soldier to strengthen the party. He expressed confidence that the Congress Party under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, will soon come to power at the Centre.

He also criticised YSRCP for failing to address people’s issues and highlighted how Congress, under Sharmila Reddy’s leadership, successfully intervened in the Visakha Steel Plant privatization issue.

DCC president Shaik Saida emphasised that only Congress can lead the country back on the path of development. He announced that district and mandal committees would be formed soon under DCC supervision.

Shaik Saida stated that, along with the DCC observer, they will be touring assembly constituencies in Prakasam district. Congress leader Palaparti Vijesh Raj expressed confidence in the party’s growth under Sharmila Reddy’s leadership and highlighted key issues in Prakasam district that need attention.

He said that the backward district is suffering from many issues like the Veligonda project, Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub, Ongole Milk Dairy, etc., and informed that they would fight for the resolution of the problems under the APCC chief’s leadership.

AP Congress leaders Uddandi Mallikharjun, Ungarala Srinu, Rihana Banu, Kaipu Venkata Krishnareddy, Dasari Ravi, and others participated in the meeting.