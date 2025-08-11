Sharmila holds meeting with APCC working presidents

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy held a review meeting on Sunday with the newly-appointed APCC working presidents, J D Seelam and Mastan Vali.

The meeting focused on strategies for strengthening the party’s presence across the State.

In a press release, Sharmila Reddy announced that she has assigned key regional responsibilities to the two leaders. J D Seelam will be in charge of the North Andhra Pradesh region, while Mastan Vali will oversee the South Andhra Pradesh region.

JD Seelam is allotted the districts of Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Likewise, Mastan Vali is allotted the districts of NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapuram, YSR Kadapa, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, SPS Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor.

”I conducted a review meeting with APCC working presidents JD Seelam and Mastan Vali today,” Sharmila Reddy stated. ”During the meeting, I provided them with a clear roadmap on the measures to be taken for strengthening the party in the State.”

The meeting was also attended by AICC secretary Ganesh Yadav and APCC general secretary Moosani Srinivas Reddy.