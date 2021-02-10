Sharmila to launch YSRTP in April

Hyderabad: "Rajanna Rajyam is coming and it will be possible only by me," with this one sentence, Y S Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, made her intention clear that she was all set for political entry with YSR Telangana Party. According to sources, the YSRTP would be launched in April.

A lot of consultations, suggestions and arguments are leant to have taken place before she decided to launch her party in Telangana. According to the chief advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, there was a difference of opinion in the family on this issue for the past three months.

Ramakrishna Reddy said there was a proposal to expand the activities of YSRCP in Telangana but Jagan felt that it would not be proper to do so because once the State is divided and has different governments, the two governments will have to work in coordination and cooperation on several issues.

If the same party exists in both States, it will lead to strained relations in both the States and the government will lose leverage and hence there was no question of having YSRCP in Telangana. The same was repeatedly conveyed to Sharmila. They also explained to her about the problems involved in launching and running a political party, said Reddy.

But Sharmila apparently felt otherwise and must have taken a "conscious decision," to float her own party. Sajjala said as a well wisher of the family, he was offering his personal congratulations to her. He also said that he feels that she would also have the blessings of Jagan Mohan Reddy. At the same time, he added that YSRCP will have no role in her party and she would be responsible for her decisions and whatever the outcome of floating a new party would be.

However, Sharmila took the first step towards floating a political party and during the 'Atmiya Sammelan' held at the Lotus Pond residence, she said she wanted to understand the ground realities and take the suggestions of those who still were YSR loyalists.

She also said that she had convened the meeting to hear their opinion and not to give a lecture. She also proposes to tour some districts before announcing the launch of the party. When asked what made her think of entering the political arena in T State, her only reply was that "there was no Rajanna Rajyam. During his rule the farmer was a king and students got scholarships to pursue higher studies. Now no one is happy."

A senior legislator of YSR Congress party from Andhra Pradesh on condition of anonymity said she harbours political ambitions. Several banners with portraits of Sharmila and Rajasekhar Reddy were erected at the residence. Jagan's image was conspicuously missing in the banners and flex boards.

A YSR Congress worker from Utnoor in Adilabad said he strongly wants Sharmila to float a party in order to bring "Rajanna Rajyam" (Rajasekhar Reddy's regime) in Telangana also. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress parties said that it was KCR's game plan to split the anti-incumbency votes in the next elections.