Sharmila’s entry into Congress hailed

Nellore: Hailing YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy joining the Congress party, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy has said that good days are ahead for his party in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan here, he exuded confidence that the people of the State would extend their support to the Congress in the ensuring State Assembly elections. As many as 200 TDP activists joined the Congress here on Friday. He said measures were being taken to strengthen the party in the State and restore its past glory. Senior Congress leader and former Sarvepalle MLA C V Sesha Reddy, party State vice-president Vudatha Venkata Rao and others were present.