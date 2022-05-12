Shift people in low-lying areas to safer places: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy asked the officials to take necessary measures for preventing human and property loss due to the impending cyclone Asani. The Minister conducted a review with the officials at SR Sankaran Hall on the premises of the Collectorate on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to identify low-lying areas and alert the local population for safeguarding them from inundation by shifting them to safer places.

Govardhan Reddy said there should be a focus on timely restoration of communication, safety from power hazards and get ready for immediate relief measures deploying trained manpower from line departments like fire, revenue, police and others along with equipment. The Minister asked the officials to store essential commodities for immediate distribution to the victimised population after the disaster.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said leaves have been cancelled for all the government employees.

He said some tanks were full to their brim and some have gaps to fill. He said they have managed to bring back all the fishermen from the sea after alerting them on the possible cyclone and the staff of village secretariats and revenue staff members have been asked to remain in their places of posting and keep a vigil on the emerging situation.

He said a control room has been established at the Collectorate with a 24X7 toll-free number 1077 for the benefit of public.

Further, Kavali recorded 8 cm of rainfall followed by 7.2 cm at Ulavapadu, 7 cm at Kandukuru, 6.5 cm in Bogole, and the average rainfall in Nellore district was 2 cm during the last 24 hours till morning hours on Wednesday. Meanwhile Municipal Commissioner M Jahnavi directed the officials to clear floodwaters as the weatherman alerted impending rains in the state after cyclone makes landfall.

She conducted a review with the civic officials on Wednesday and visited Atmakur bus stand, Vijaya mahal bridge, Ramalingapuram and Magunta Layout bridges and instructed the officials to take measures for clearing water fast.

The Commissioner also said motors to be arranged for speedy clearance of water from the under bridges and asked officials of all wings to coordinate and face the situation efficiently. She also visited Mypadu Gate, Gandhi Statue Centre, VRC Centre, Sunday Market, pogathota areas and observed sanitation measures.