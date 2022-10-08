Shift residents in Kundu riverbank area to safer places: Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon

Nandyal: District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon directed the revenue and Municipal Corporation officials to alert the residents residing alongside the Kundu riverbank as the district has been receiving incessant rains for the last two days.

Inspecting the low-lying areas near Rani Maharani Theatre, Samoon said the Velugodu balancing reservoir was receiving huge inflows of floodwater due to heavy rains and alerted the staff to shift people residing in low-lying areas, Harijana Peta, Bheemavaram road and Maddileru Vagu to safer places.

As the reservoir brimming with huge inflows, he said water was released into spillway to prevent floods. He asked the officials to be ready to tackle any situation and alert the residents of low-lying areas about the flood situation. The collector also instructed the officials to set up a command control room at Municipal, Tahsildar and Revenue Division Offices (RDO) to help the flood victims.

The collector also visited BC Palem, Santa Jutur and Ramapuram villages in Bandi Atmakur and enquired Tirumaleshwar Reddy, the Executive Engineer of KC Canal, about the flood situation where the Maddileru Vagu and KC Canal joins. The EE informed to collector that around 3,000 cusecs of water from Banakacharla Cross Regulator and another 650 cusecs of water from Galeru were released to Velugodu Balancing reservoir.

At present the water flow to spillway from Balancing Reservoir has been stopped, said the EE KC Canal. Nandyal Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Reddy and Tahsildar Srinivasulu were present.