Shilparamam hosts summer workshops for children
Tirupati: Shilparamam Administrative Officer B Sudhakar announced that a series of summer workshops for children will be conducted at Shilparamam, Tirupati, during the summer holidays. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said the workshops will include training in classical dance, clay pot and doll making, and drawing classes.
The workshops will run from May 1 to May 31, 2025, every day from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm. Children aged between 6 and 16 years are eligible to participate. A nominal fee of Rs.1,000 is to be paid for the entire month for any course. Interested students must register their names in advance. At the end of the course, participants will be awarded certificates of recognition by Shilparamam, Tirupati.
Participants are required to bring their own materials for the respective classes. For more details, interested students and parents can contact the numbers 8886652044 or 8886652016. The Administrative Officer urged students to make the most of this golden opportunity to develop their artistic skills during the summer break.