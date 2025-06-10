‘Shining Stars’ inspires students in Anantapur: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V and Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha felicitated high-achieving students during the “Shining Stars - 2025” programme held at GR Function Hall in Anantapur. Organised by the Department of Education, the event honored 10th and Intermediate toppers with medals, certificates, and ₹20,000 cheques each.

Speaking at the event, the Collector emphasized that these shining stars should serve as an inspiration for their peers, encouraging all students to develop a passion for learning. He highlighted that students from Anantapur district had secured top ranks in state-level exams and praised their perseverance, especially those who overcame hardships like the loss of parents.

He urged students to avoid distractions like mobile phones, stay physically active, and follow disciplined routines. He motivated them to dream big be it becoming software engineers, IAS or IPS officers, or CEOs and suggested that watching documentaries and following government updates on social media could be enriching.

MLA Paritala Sunitha appreciated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for initiating the Shining Stars programme.

She applauded the recognition given to students who scored exceptionally well in SSC and Intermediate exams, even under challenging circumstances. She encouraged girl students to compete equally with boys and strictly advised all students to stay away from mobile phone usage. A total of 184 SSC students and 35 Intermediate students were felicitated. The event concluded with a group photo and lunch with the Collector and MLA. Various education officials, corporation directors, and parents also attended the ceremony.