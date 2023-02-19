  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated

Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar along with other officials garlanding statue of Shivaji in Srikakulam City on Sunday
x

Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar along with other officials garlanding statue of Shivaji in Srikakulam City on Sunday

Highlights

District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar other officials and representatives of various NGOs celebrated 393rd birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Freedom Fighters Park in Shanthinagar Colony in Srikakulam City on Sunday.

Srikakulam: District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar other officials and representatives of various NGOs celebrated 393rd birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Freedom Fighters Park in Shanthinagar Colony in Srikakulam City on Sunday.

He along with other officials garlanded the statue Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said Shivaji Maharaj is an icon for welfare rule in India and a freedom fighter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X