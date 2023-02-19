Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated

Srikakulam: District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar other officials and representatives of various NGOs celebrated 393rd birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Freedom Fighters Park in Shanthinagar Colony in Srikakulam City on Sunday.

He along with other officials garlanded the statue Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said Shivaji Maharaj is an icon for welfare rule in India and a freedom fighter.