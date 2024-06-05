Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix

Vijayawada: A visibly shocked, outgoing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the results have come as a big shock for him and his party. He said they have never expected this kind of verdict as they had successfully fulfilled all the promises made during the 2019 poll campaign.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Jagan recalled the schemes which were focused to help women and children as well as pensioners in the state. He said through Ammavodi 53 lakh people and their children got benefited. It is not known what happened to their votes, he added.

The YSRCP chief said over 66 lakh pensioners got benefited through the distribution of pensions at the doorstep. “In the past they used to get meagre pension. They increased it. What happened and why they did not favour the YCP governmentis not known,” he said.

Jagan said though the benefits were provided to crores of the poor including auto drivers- Vahana Mitra, weavers- NetannaNestam, Matsyakara Bharosa, petty vendors, tailors, Nayi BrahminsChedodu scheme, it was shocking to see that they did not support him. The YSRCP had treated the manifesto as bible but failed to get votes,” he added.

Congratulating the TDP, JSP and BJP alliance for their victory, YSRCP chief said it’s a combination of big peoplefrom Delhi.” But one positive aspect, he said, was that this combination had failed to reduce thevote base of the YSRCP, which continues to be at 40%.