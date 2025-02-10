Show-cause notices issued to survey officials for negligence

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi has issued show-cause notices to two village surveyors and 12 deputy tahsildars/mandal surveyors for negligence in their duties. She stated that despite clear guidelines, the re-survey process was not completed within the stipulated time frame, prompting action against the officials.

After reviewing the Secretariat Services Status Report, it was found that the village surveyors had failed to perform their duties effectively. As a result, notices were issued to Y Gangaraju, the surveyor of Kanavaram village, and V Ramesh Kumar, the surveyor of Yerrampalem village in Rajanagaram mandal, for their negligence. Their logins showed nine pending citizen services, affecting district progress. Additionally, 12 mandal surveyors and deputy tahsildars from Peravali, Gopalapuram, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Chagallu, Gokavaram, Kadiyam, Devarapalli, Nallajerla, Bikkavolu, Korukonda, Seethanagaram, and Rajanagaram mandals were found to have failed in their responsibilities. The Collector expressed dissatisfaction over their lack of accountability in resolving re-survey issues and stated that they had disregarded higher authorities’ instructions. Consequently, show-cause notices were issued to them as well.