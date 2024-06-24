Shramadan by tribals to build 8-km road

Paderu (ASR District): An 8-km long hilly path from Buriga village to Vanija village has been converted into a road suitable for walking by the tribals in Anantapalli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

As many as 170 people from 74 families live in Buriga and Chinnakonela hilltop villages under Rompalli panchayat. It is 12 km to reach Rompalli, the Panchayat headquarters. They have to come down this hill for the hospital and ration rice.

In case of emergency, patients and pregnant women have to be carried in doli on this hilly road amidst many difficulties. To overcome these difficulties, the tribals decided to make the 8 km long hilly road from Buriga village to Vanija village.

Booruga Pentaiah, Somula Errayah, Somala Kothiah, Rompilly Panchayat Ward Member Somula Appalaraju, and others participated in the Shramadan.

They lamented that the hilltop villages do not have electricity and poisonous insects and snakes roam at night. Officials are accused of corruption by showing in the records that they have built roads to hilltop villages.

Tribals asked the authorities to respond sympathetically to the problems of the tribals and to construct proper roads to the hilltop villages.