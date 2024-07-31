Shyam Kumar successfully carries ‘KE’ legacy forward

Pathikonda(Kurnool district): Kambalpadu Ediga Shyam Kumar, a third-generation politician, has stepped in to politics to continue the legacy of his father and forefather. His father, K E Krishna Murthy, served as a Deputy Chief Minister in the TDP government, and his forefather, K E Madhanna was also an MLA. The family has a deep-rooted history in politics, with Shyam Kumar’s uncle, KE Prabhakar, having served as an MLC and minister. The KE family has always been aligned with the TDP.

Shyam Kumar entered active politics in 2010, inspired by his father and forefather. Since his entry, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the party. As a young leader, he has garnered a significant following among the youth. His relentless efforts during the 2014 general election contributed to his father, KE Krishna Murthy’s victory.

For 19 years, Shyam Kumar has dedicated himself to the party. In the 2019 general election, he got the chance to contest from the Pathikonda constituency. Despite his hard work, he lost to the YSRCP candidate Kangati Sreedevi by a narrow margin.

Undeterred by the defeat, Shyam Kumar continued his efforts with renewed enthusiasm and determination. Pathikonda has been a stronghold for the KE family and he worked relentlessly to regain the lost power, setting his sights on the 2024 general election.

He reached out to every household in the constituency, promising to address their issues. Pathikonda has several tribal thandas with minimal facilities and he focused on understanding and improving their conditions. He assured the residents of better facilities once the party came to power.

With these assurances, Shyam Kumar contested the 2024 general election. The voters in the constituency witnessed his dedication and rewarded him with a thumping majority of 14211 votes against his YSRCP rival, Kangati Sridevi. Shyam Kumar successfully unfurled the party flag in Pathikonda constituency, marking a significant victory.