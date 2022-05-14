SI commits suicide in Kakinada

Kakinada: A sub-inspector of police attached to Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada district committed suicide by shooting himself with service revolver at his residence in the early hours of Friday. Muthavarapu Gopala Krishna, 35, died after he allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at his rented house at Nagamalli Thota junction here.

His wife Pavani, who was sleeping along with her two children in a bedroom, heard a loud noise and rushed to the hall, where her husband Gopala Krishna found lay on the floor in a pool of blood. She rushed him a private hospital and informed the police officials. Doctors declared him brought dead.

On learning of incident, district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu rushed to the hospital and enquired with the doctors. He consoled the family of the deceased officer.

Later, he inspected the house where Gopala Krishna shot himself. On his instructions, the body was shifted to Government General Hospital, Kakinada for post mortem.

Eluru Range DIG K Pal Raju and SP Ravindranath Babu visited the GGH where the body was shifted to.

Kakinada DSP V Bheema Rao said that Gopal Krishna joined services as a direct recruitment SI in 2015, and had served at various places in erstwhile East Godavari district. He took charge as SI at Sarpavaram police station on August 26, 2021. A native of, he is survived by wife, three-years-old daughter and two-year-old son.

"We don't know the reason for this extreme step. We are investigating the case from all angles," he said. The DSP denied speculation that the SI died by suicide unable to bear the harassment by senior officials. "This is baseless," he said. "He was a software professional before joining police. He often used to lament with colleagues that he liked the software job more and he unnecessarily quit it to join the police," Bhima Rao said.

SP Ravindranath Babu said that special branch DSP M Venkateswar Rao has been deputed as enquiry officer for the incident. He said that a case of suspicious death was and a detailed probe would be conducted into he circumstances that led to the incident.