Siddhartha Academy welcomes new students

Siddhartha Academy welcomes new students
Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education on Monday hosted its Induction and Orientation Programme for newly admitted students at its Central Auditorium.

The event officially marked the beginning of the academic year, aiming at familiarising students with the institution’s vision, academic environment, and extensive support systems.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, inaugurating the programme, stressed the importance of multidisciplinary learning for holistic development and urged students to contribute to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). Prof Rao underscored innovation, discipline, and character as foundational elements of the institution’s educational philosophy.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad exhorted students to pursue knowledge without boundaries, outlining the university’s vision and mission. He advised them to fully engage in both academic pursuits and campus life, seizing every opportunity for personal and intellectual growth.

Registrar Prof M Ravichand, Prof D Venkata Rao, Dean, School of Engineering, Prof GSN Swamy, Dean of Admissions and Student Affairs, the Deans, Heads of all Departments, faculty, parents, and students also participated in the programme.

