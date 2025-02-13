Sify Technologies to set up mega data center in Vizag

Vijayawada : Sify Technologies has announced plans to invest in Andhra Pradesh, driven by the initiative of Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh. The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Raju Vegnesa, met Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli to discuss its expansion strategy and performance across various locations in India, North America, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

During the meeting, Raju Vegnesa expressed Sify Technologies' interest in establishing a mega data center in Visakhapatnam. In response, Lokesh outlined the state government’s proactive approach toward industrial development, emphasising the speed of doing business and the newly introduced IT Policy. He also encouraged Sify Technologies to collaborate with the Economic Development Board to formulate detailed plans for setting up the data center.

According to recent reports, Sify Technologies is set to make a significant investment in Andhra Pradesh, primarily focusing on expanding its data center capacity. The company aims to leverage the region’s potential for digital infrastructure development. Sify currently operates a data center facility in Hyderabad, which it plans to expand further as part of its broader growth strategy.

Additionally, Sify Technologies is committed to integrating green energy solutions within its data center operations in Andhra Pradesh. With the state emerging as a growing IT hub and offering strong connectivity, Andhra Pradesh presents an attractive location for Sify Technologies to expand its data center network.