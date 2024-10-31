  • Menu
Simhachalam hundi nets `1.7 cr in 30 days

Employees of the Simhachalam Devasthanam and volunteers counting the hundi collection at the temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple netted an income of Rs 1.7 crore in the past 30 days.

Visakhapatnam : The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple netted an income of Rs 1.7 crore in the past 30 days. The counting process at Simhachalam was carried out under the supervision of the temple executive Officer V Trinadha Rao, EE D Srinivasa Raju, AEO Ramana Murthy and endowments department officials Bandaru Prasad, Special Protection Force personnel, bank and temple staff and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.

The devotees offered 57 gram gold, 1.3 kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Australia, Scotland, Nepal, Oman, Bhutan, Qatar, Nigeria, Indonesia, Singapore and UAE. The hundi count was organised at the temple premises here on Wednesday.

