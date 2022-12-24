Simhachalam temple gears up for 'Mukkoti Ekadashi' festival

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple authorities are making all arrangements to organise 'Mukkoti Ekadashi', also known as 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi', festival in a grand manner on January 2 at Simhachalam.

Devotees believe that if they have a darshan of the Lord at the northern doors, they will be blessed with wealth and happiness.

In connection with the festival arrangements, devasthanam executive officer V Trinadha Rao held a meeting with the officers of various departments and members of the trust board. The EO reviewed the arrangements made by the authorities at the temple.

During the meeting, chief priest of the Devasthanam G Srinivasacharyu said the temple would be opened for darshan at 'Vaikunta Dwaram' for common devotees from 5 am soon after the completion of protocol darshans. He said after 10 am, 'Swamy Tiruveedhi Utsav' would be held in a grand way.

The EO asked the officials of various departments to make arrangements for about 70,000 devotees, who are expected to arrive, for a hassle-free darshan on the occasion. "Devotees can have a darshan by buying Rs 100, Rs 300 or Rs 500 tickets. Free darshan will also be available at the shrine. Special queue lines have been set up and arrangements are made to monitor the festival through CCTVs. Only celebrities and VIPs will have 'Antaralayam' darshan, others could have a darshan from 'Neeladri Gummam,' the EO mentioned.

The EO asked the officials of GVMC, health department, APEPDCL, fire service, RTC, Prohibition and Excise and 108 departments to extend their support in order to make the festival a success.