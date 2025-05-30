Simhachalam temple to take rain steps

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) Vendra Trinadha Rao instructed the temple’s executive engineer, Bandaru Rambabu, to take necessary steps to ensure thatdevotees do not face any inconvenience due to the ongoing rains.

On Thursday, the EO, along with the Devasthanam’s executive engineer, deputy executive engineer D.V.S. Rama Raju, and assistant executive officer Pilla Srinivasa Rao, inspected various locations in the temple where large crowds usually gather.

Several suggestions were given to the staff regarding measures to be taken to prevent inconvenience to devotees amid the continuous rainfall in the city over the past few days.

After inspecting the prasadam distribution counters, the EO instructed the temple staff to provide better quality prasadam to devotees and to adhere to quality standards during its preparation.

Additionally, the EO observed that the current prasadam storage was inadequate and directed the concerned officials to relocate it to another center.