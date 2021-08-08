Sindhu is a Pride of India, Telugus: MP Kesineni Nani

Amaravati: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) along with his family members felicitated Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP described Sindhu as pride of India and pride of Telugu people of both Andhra and Telangana states. He said that he is happy to felicitate the international badminton player at her native place Vijayawada as her parents hail from the region.

Praising the dedication of Sindhu's parents to mould her as an international player, Nani said that every parent wish their children get name and fame and at the same time prefer to place them in comfort zone. But the parents of Sindhu knowing fully well the difficulties of daily practice in the game with commitment and determination, encouraged their daughter to reach the present position to win international acclaim.

The MP recalled that when Sindhu won silver medal in last Olympics, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked him to bring Sindhu to Vijayawada in a special flight and she was brought to Vijayawada in a car rally.

Students of several schools lined on both sides of the road right from Gannavaram to Vijayawada to greet Sindhu. He said that the present government is also encouraging Sindhu. He stressed the need for more Sindhus for Telugu states and Sindhu should become a role model for children. He hoped that she will win gold medal in next Paris Olympics.

Speaking on the occasion, former deputy Speaker of AP Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad said that sportsmen only won international acclaim from Telugu states.

Chief selector of Indian cricket team MSK Prasad said that the winning of Olympic medal is a beginning and Sindhu should bag more medals in future. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, management consultant M C Das, Krishnaji and others praised the achievements of Sindhu.

MP Kesineni Srinivas's family members including wife Pavani, daughters Hyma and Sweta felicitated Sindhu and her parents Ramana, Vijaya and her sister Divya.