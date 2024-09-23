Sindhura pleads for Krishna water to Bukkapatnam Pond

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy along with former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, requested Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who visited Anantapur on Sunday, for allocation of funds for the upliftment scheme to provide water to 195 ponds in the constituency. She also requested the Minister to release Krishna water from Jeedipalli reservoir to Bukkapatnam pond and Marala reservoir in Puttaparthi constituency.

Responding positively, Minister Rama Naidu assured the MLA that he will take the matter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s attention and strive to allocate funds as per the request.

Later, they honoured Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who visited Anantapur district for the first time after assuming the post. by covering him with a shawl.