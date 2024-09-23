Live
- Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
- Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
- Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More
- Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date
- Vaazha: Comedy-Drama Film Starts Streaming on OTT Platforms
- Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025
- International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts
- iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Touchscreen Issues Due to Thin Bezels and Software Bug
- Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health
Just In
Sindhura pleads for Krishna water to Bukkapatnam Pond
Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy along with former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, requested Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who visited Anantapur on Sunday, for allocation of funds for the upliftment scheme to provide water to 195 ponds in the constituency.
Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy along with former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, requested Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who visited Anantapur on Sunday, for allocation of funds for the upliftment scheme to provide water to 195 ponds in the constituency. She also requested the Minister to release Krishna water from Jeedipalli reservoir to Bukkapatnam pond and Marala reservoir in Puttaparthi constituency.
Responding positively, Minister Rama Naidu assured the MLA that he will take the matter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s attention and strive to allocate funds as per the request.
Later, they honoured Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who visited Anantapur district for the first time after assuming the post. by covering him with a shawl.