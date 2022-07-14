Singhania Trust to develop TTD high school in Tirumala

Tirumala: Singhania Educational Trust (SET) will develop the TTD SV High School in Tirumala as a model school and impart quality education to students studying in the school. TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and Singhania Group of Industries Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania participated in a puja and the 'parents and students meeting' held at the school on the auspicious Guru Purnima Day on Wednesday, to mark the Trust initiative which will benefit the local students studying in the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Singhania said the Singhania Trust was set up in memory of Sulochana Devi Singhania, who died about 52 years ago in an accident in Canada to provide quality education. Now, 20,000 pupils are availing good education in the schools supported by the trust, he said and added "our target is to make it to 100 thousand students."

"Our endeavour is to prepare our students for the new world by building skill sets, focusing on the right attitude, working on competencies and learning outcomes is a way of life. Our schools have been winning International Awards for Excellence in Education in a row for the past five years," he maintained.

"We are ready to impart quality education to children of TTD educational institutions and consider this as an opportunity given by Lord Venkateswara beginning with SV High School, Tirumala," he said recalling his long association with Tirumala which he stated visiting every year for darshan since 47 years. He further said that being an ardent devotee of Srivaru, we are blessed to associate ourselves with the construction of Srivari temple coming up in Mumbai.

TTD EO said with the Singhania Group of Schools (Trust) coming forward to revive the academics by imparting quality education, the TTD-run SV High School in Tirumala would definitely become a role model institution not only in the state of Andhra Pradesh but in the country. The Singhania Group of Schools are considered to be the best in imparting quality education to the pupils in the country and expressed his confidence that the SV High school which has a good infrastructure and ambience will soon become equally best in academics too with their intervention.

Adding further, the EO said, this historic initiative which will change the future of children has been mulled on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima with the benign blessings of Srivaru, he observed. Singhania later inaugurated the computer lab in the school, planted a jasmine tree and distributed chocolates to the children to mark the occasion.

Tirumala temple chief priest Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu, Archaka Kiran Swamy, Singhania Group of Schools Director Revathi Srinivasan, JEO Sada Bhargavi, DEO Govindarajan and School Principal Krishnamurthy were present.