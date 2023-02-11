Single window system once TDP returns to power: Lokesh to industrialists

GD Nellore (Chittoor district): The businessmen from Gangadhara Nellore who settled in Bengaluru met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Renuka Puram campsite in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency on Friday.

Talking to them he said, "I am assuring all of you that once the TDP government is formed again a single-window system will be introduced to sanction licences to all the businessmen and industrialists so that they will not face any problems from the government angle."

Observing that the businessmen and the industrialists are running out of Andhra Pradesh for fear of facing the 'J' tax and other problems, he said that 20,000 employees from Rayalaseema lost their jobs as the Amara Raja Batteries shifted its unit from the State to neighbouring Telangana State. The Jockey company too was chased out from Anantapur district by the local MLA as the company could not meet the MLA's demand for commissions, he alleged.

Later, while arriving at Kammaraya Gutta around the lush green fields and water ponds in Penumuru mandal of GD Nellore constituency on the Chittoor – Puttur highway during his padayatra, Lokesh said that it has become another Rushikonda in the hands of YSRCP leaders.

The villagers have brought to the notice of Lokesh that the YSRCP activists have been digging the Gutta denting the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 250 cr and spoiling the beautiful hillock. They said that for the six-lane national highway works from Chittoor to Tachur, YSRCP leaders have been supplying material from the hillock to the contractors and earning huge amounts. Lokesh said that it was another example how the YSRCP was looting the State.

The whole system got destroyed during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh said, adding that the foreign investors were not at all looking towards Andhra Pradesh now. The State will be reconstructed with the 'Rebuild Andhra Pradesh' slogan once the TDP government is formed again.

At Yeguva Kamma Kandriga, Lokesh along with the sugarcane farmers ploughed the land. The farmers complained to him that the YSRCP government was harassing them in various ways and that they were getting ready to migrate to other States as they could not bear the harassment. Lokesh asked them to just wait for another one year. He promised to the SCs that their lands which are now grabbed by the politicians, to whichever party they belong to, will be handed over back to them.