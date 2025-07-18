SIPB nod for Rs 39,473-cr investments

Vijayawada: The eighth State Investments Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday approved investments to a tune of Rs 39,473 crore across 22 projects. These investments are expected to generate employment to 30,899 people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to create an ecosystem to benefit both the projects and ancillary units. He said infrastructure, including roads, ports and airports, should be developed near the projects to increase economic activity. He said officials should closely monitor whether the projects are grounded as per schedule or not. He said service sectors should be linked to projects.

Coming to tourism projects, the Chief Minister said that in Srisailam, priority should be given to tourism also as Srisailam dam and forest region attracts tourists in a big way. He stressed the need for widening the road to Srisailam. He said an employment portal should be developed to furnish details of employment creation through various projects.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, K Atchannaidu, Payyavula Kesav, TG Bharath, Anagani Satyaprasad, Gottipati Ravikumar, Kandula Durgesh, Vasamsetti Subhash, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials of IT, food processing, power sector and tourism were present.