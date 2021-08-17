Sisodia appointed as speical chief secretary to Governor

Amaravati: The state government on Monday transferred several IAS officers. Mukesh Kumar Meena, special chief secretary to Governor, is transferred and posted as secretary to government (food processing) industries department.

The orders stated that to ensure that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras becomes nodal agency from seed distribution to procurement of final agricultural produce and also the means of convergence for tying up of forward and backward linkages in agricultural activities, the secretary to the government (food processing) and the principal secretary to government (marketing) will work in coordination with special chief secretary to government, agriculture and cooperation department.

RP Sisodia, special chief secretary to government, commissioner of industries, is transferred and posted as special chief secretary to Governor.

Ravi Shankar Narayan Sudagani, director general, drugs and copyrights and drug control administration, is transferred and posted as chief commissioner of state taxes replacing Piyush Kumar.

Ravishankar Narayan is also placed in full additional charge of the post of director general, drugs and copy rights and drug control administration until further orders.

Piyush Kumar is directed to report to government in general administration department. Sources say he may soon go to Government of India on deputation. P Lakshminarasimham, commissioner, Amaravati Metro Region Development Authority, is placed in full additional charge of the post of commissioner of appeals in the office of the chief commissioner of land administration.

M Hari Jawaharlal, commissioner, rehabilitation and resettlement, is placed in full additional charge of the post of joint secretary in the office of the chief commissioner of land administration.