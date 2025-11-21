SIT grills Subba Reddy in ghee adulteration probe

Vijayawada: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday questioned former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy in Hyderabad in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala’s famed Srivari laddu. The interrogation took place at his residence, following prior notices issued by the SIT.

The investigation team, comprising an Additional SP, a DSP and an inspector, questioned Subba Reddy based on statements earlier given by his former personal assistant Chinna Appanna, former TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy and several senior officials. The officials had been examined in the past weeks after the SIT traced irregularities in ghee sourcing during the relevant period.

Sources said the SIT brought several key documents to Hyderabad, including procurement records and internal correspondence, and confronted Subba Reddy with this material. Officers are probing the decision-making process behind ghee procurement and the role of intermediaries.

According to the SIT, substantial evidence has already been collected indicating that adulterated ghee tankers were supplied to TTD during Subba Reddy’s tenure. Appanna, listed as A-24 in the case, is accused of facilitating the supply of substandard ghee through Premier Dairy and allegedly bribing officials on two occasions to clear the consignments. These findings have been submitted to the Nellore ACB Court.

SIT officials are now examining whether the recommendations made by Appanna influenced procurement decisions and what connections existed between him and other dairy suppliers. The SIT is also verifying whether systemic lapses in quality checks enabled adulterated consignments to pass through TTD’s supply chain. With the latest round of questioning, key details related to the broader adulteration network continue to emerge, and officials indicated that more interrogations are likely as the investigation progresses.