SIT Investigation Continues on Tirumala Laddu Issue; Ghee Samples Sent for Lab Testing

Tirumala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuing its probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the famous Tirumala laddu. As part of the ongoing investigation, the SIT has conducted a detailed examination of records at the marketing godown. The team has collected ghee samples from two tankers, which have been sent for lab testing to determine the quality and composition of the ingredients used in laddu preparation.



The SIT is also closely monitoring the type of testing being conducted in Tirumala to ensure transparency and accountability in the process. Further investigations are expected as the inquiry progresses.