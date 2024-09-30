Live
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Promotes Environmental Sustainability and Community Welfare Through 30th iCARE Event
- HDFC Life to Offer Credit Life Solutions to Customers of Sundaram Finance
- Ujjivan increases ROI on its Fixed Deposits to 7.5% for 9 months tenure
- Minister Jupally Invited to Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavams.
- Grand Dussehra and Bathukamma Celebrations at Akshara High School: A Celebration of Culture and Triumph of Good Over Evil.
- SP T. Srinivas Rao Focuses on Increasing Conviction Rates in District Cases: Court Duty Officers Directed to Strengthen Efforts.
- V Lakshminarayana Assumes Charge as Additional Collector (Revenue)
- Christian Groups Seek Parliamentary Intervention In Kerala Waqf Land Dispute
- Small cities lead India festive season sales across e-commerce platforms
- Maharashtra govt to set up water information centre for sustainable development
Just In
SIT Investigation Continues on Tirumala Laddu Issue; Ghee Samples Sent for Lab Testing
Highlights
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuing its probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the famous Tirumala laddu.
Tirumala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuing its probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the famous Tirumala laddu. As part of the ongoing investigation, the SIT has conducted a detailed examination of records at the marketing godown. The team has collected ghee samples from two tankers, which have been sent for lab testing to determine the quality and composition of the ingredients used in laddu preparation.
The SIT is also closely monitoring the type of testing being conducted in Tirumala to ensure transparency and accountability in the process. Further investigations are expected as the inquiry progresses.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS