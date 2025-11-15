SIT responsible for Satish’s death: YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP leader and former Minister Sake Sailajanath has demanded a probe headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the tragic death of former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer Satish Kumar, who died by suicide after harassment by SIT members. Addressing the media at party central office on Friday, Sailajanath stated that Satish Kumar was relentlessly pressured and mentally tortured by SIT officials in connection with Parakamani foreign currency theft case, ultimately forcing him to take his own life. He said that only an impartial, high-level judicial inquiry can establish what transpired during SIT’s interrogation and how investigating officers handled the case.

Sailajanath explained that Satish Kumar, who was earlier in charge as AVSO, had himself filed original complaint years ago against one Ravi Kumar, accusing him of stealing foreign dollars from Tirumala Parakamani. Shockingly, the same SIT that is now re-investigating the case has named Satish Kumar, who was the complainant, as accused.

The SIT had questioned him at length recently and even issued fresh notices asking him to appear again.