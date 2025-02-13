Live
SIT seeks custody of accused in ghee adulteration case
- This case likely to come up for hearing at the 2nd ADM court in Tirupati today
- SIT continues search for Sabbi Kalimulla Khan, also known as Sameer, the plant executive officer of Vaishnavi Dairy in Srikalahasti
Tirupati : The second additional district magistrate court in Tirupati is set to hear arguments on a custody petition moved by the CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ghee adulteration case pertaining to the TTD, on Thursday. The court issued notices to the accused after the SIT filed its petition on Monday evening, seeking custody of four individuals: Raju Rajasekharan, Pomil Jain, Vipin Jain, and Apoorva Vinaykanth Chavda.
When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the defense counsels for the accused requested time to file their counters. In response, the magistrate postponed the case to Thursday. The court is also expected to hear the bail petition of AR Dairy managing director Raju Rajasekharan on the same day.
The SIT has charged the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act. The charges include violations under Sections 274, 275, 316(5), 318(3), 318(4), 61(2), 299, 336(3), 340(2) r/w, 49 r/2, 3(5) of BNS, as well as Sections 51 and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Meanwhile, the SIT continues its search for Sabbi Kalimulla Khan, also known as Sameer, the plant executive officer of Vaishnavi Dairy in Srikalahasti. Sameer, identified as Accused No 8 (A-8), is suspected to have played a crucial role in returning rejected ghee tankers to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in June 2024.
His whereabouts remain unknown since the SIT’s formation, despite his connections to Srikalahasti. According to the remand report, both Apoorva Vinaykanth Chavda (A-5) and Sameer were responsible for managing Vyshnavi Dairy’s affairs on behalf of Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain.
The SIT is likely to scrutinise TTD’s marketing officials and other staff members for their roles in allowing adulterated ghee tankers in June 2024. Investigators have uncovered significant irregularities, raising the possibility of notices being issued to high-ranking officials who served in TTD during the YSRCP government.